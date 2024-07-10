Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $874.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $879.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $784.30 and a 200-day moving average of $695.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

