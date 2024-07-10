Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 595 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.