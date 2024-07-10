Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 595 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne
In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
