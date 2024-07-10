Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

