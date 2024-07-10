Whittier Trust Co. Sells 102 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

