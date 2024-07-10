Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $60,217,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APG opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.