Whittier Trust Co. Invests $60,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,435,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $17,914,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $14,997,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.