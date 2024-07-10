Whittier Trust Co. Takes $64,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.51.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

