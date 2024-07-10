Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

