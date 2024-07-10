Whittier Trust Co. Has $75,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 763.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

