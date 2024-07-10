Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

