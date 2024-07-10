Whittier Trust Co. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 148.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

