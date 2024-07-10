Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $83.43 million and $4.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,787.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.00582835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00114836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00266368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00038882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00064831 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,162,926 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

