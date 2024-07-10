Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,000 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.