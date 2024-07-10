Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,000 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Separately, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
