AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.