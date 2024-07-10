Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head to Head Review

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Next Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 2.24 $13.95 million $0.11 71.37 Next Technology $2.63 million 4.37 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

Profitability

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.15% 19.47% 7.13% Next Technology N/A 68.67% 63.83%

Volatility and Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LegalZoom.com and Next Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 4 0 2.50 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.90%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Next Technology.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Next Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

