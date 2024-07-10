Lisk Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $129.75 million and $4.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

