Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $99.80 million and $20.83 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,140,092,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 520,383,966.19688594 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.62132952 USD and is up 9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,561,425.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.