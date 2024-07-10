The Root Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.30 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $6.72 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Root Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.03127167 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $7,689,001.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

