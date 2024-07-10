QUINT Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. QUINT has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $26,733.71 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

