Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $69.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $153.93 or 0.00266368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,787.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.00582835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00114836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00038882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00064831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

