Status Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.70 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.59 or 0.99721445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069315 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02227731 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,353,978.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

