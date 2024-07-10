TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.13 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $90.70 million and $7.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,933,734 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,981,875 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

