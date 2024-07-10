Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

