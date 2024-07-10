Whittier Trust Co. Invests $116,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.44 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is 15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

