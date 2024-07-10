Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 229.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
SPSM stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
