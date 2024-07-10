Whittier Trust Co. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

