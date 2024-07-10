Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,518 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 951,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $60.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

