Whittier Trust Co. Invests $118,000 in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of NBXG opened at 13.37 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

