Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $41.75. 7,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 791,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.