Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 11,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 519,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth $762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 181,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

