Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 4% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.89. 25,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 560,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.