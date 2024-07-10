Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Up 4.2%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 78,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,140,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

