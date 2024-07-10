American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 4.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.75. 109,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 919,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

