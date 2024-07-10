Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Up 4.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.81 and last traded at $116.80. Approximately 24,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 305,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

