Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Up 4%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 82,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,523,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $747.21 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,714,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 588,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 285,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 414,810 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Uniti Group by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 995,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

