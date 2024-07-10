Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 4.1%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.16. 27,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,770,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Tempus AI Stock Up 1.0 %

Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

