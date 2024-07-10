Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 21.82 and last traded at 21.45. Approximately 60,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 76,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PARAA

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.41 and its 200-day moving average is 20.79.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. The business had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 708.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.