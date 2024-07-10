Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 4.8%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.44. 7,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 189,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

