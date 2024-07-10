ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.23. 127,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,473,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 in the last 90 days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile



ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

