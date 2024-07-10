Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.79. 278,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,412,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.35.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

