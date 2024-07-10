Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 26,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,580,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

