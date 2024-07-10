Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 166,509 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $52.01.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

