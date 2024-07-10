Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,838,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 8,571,750 shares.The stock last traded at $144.55 and had previously closed at $144.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $387.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

