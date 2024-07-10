Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gartner worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.71 and its 200-day moving average is $452.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

