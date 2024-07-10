Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.