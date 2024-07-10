MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after acquiring an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,672,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.