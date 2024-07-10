Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

