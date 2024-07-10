Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

