Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.70

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 509115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Corning Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Corning by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

