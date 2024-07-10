Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $67,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

